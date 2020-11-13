Taylor Swift says boyfriend Joe Alwyn understands her life as an A-lister

Taylor Swift is opening up about her very private relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. In a new cover story for Rolling Stone, Swift sat down with Beatles legend Paul McCartney to interview one another about their respective music careers. During their conversation, the Pennsylvania-born singer-songwriter talks about her song, “Peace,” off of her album from earlier this year, Folklore.

“‘Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life,” Swift says to McCartney. “I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living.”

She continued, “I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”

That’s when the music legend asks Taylor if her partner can “sympathize with that and understand.”

“Oh, absolutely,” she replies.

She went on to add, “I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids.”