Demi Lovato is exploring a new artistic hobby

Demi Lovato is making the most out of her quarantine after her complicated experience with actor Max Ehrich and their brief romance.

The 28-year-old singer who recently released an unexpected single about self-love where she describes her emotions about her last relationship, is now diving into a new artistic hobby, revealing that “it’s the simple things” that bring her the most joy.

Demi is taking on photography as a way to “keep stimulating” herself, in order to “become the best version” of herself.

Get the exclusive vinyl of I Love Me & Still Have Me available only at @UrbanOutfitters for S11NGLES DAY 💞https://t.co/jkXq9dP9ir pic.twitter.com/2SZMFl84L1 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 11, 2020

The acclaimed performer has described how she is dealing with anxiety and depression during her most difficult times, admitting that after everything that has happened in her life, “the most important thing” she has learned is how much she is okay, spending quality time alone and loving herself.

The singer seems to be working on her photography skills and has started using her iPhone to take photos of flowers while focusing on being happy.

Demi has explained before that she feels “the most confidence” when she is working on herself, adding that she is also “reading so many books, like, at once, which has never happened,” clarifying that she is “not a reader,” but she is learning a lot about herself and feeling like “my smartest self,” in reference to her new activities.

As for Max Ehrich, the actor says he “finally closed” that chapter of his life and has turned the page, focusing on “wellness, love, god, family, friends and my art.”