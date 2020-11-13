Kate Mara’s horrible experience on the set of ‘Fantastic Four’

Kate Mara opens up about a negative experience she had with the director of the movie Fantastic Four where she portrayed the role of The Invisible Woman.

It’s not a secret that what promised to be a successful project turned out to be a major failure for the 2015 film that starred Michael B. Jordan as Human Torch, Jamie Bell as The Thing and Miles Teller as Mister Fantastic.

The 37-year-old actress is now speaking out about a “horrendous experience” she had on the set of the movie with director Josh Tank.

Kate described the situation and said during her latest interview that she’s never “talked about it before,” and that it all comes down to the fact that there was “95 percent men and I was the only woman in the movie.”

The Hollywood actress went on to say she didn’t have the best relationship with the director and thinks she should have followed her instincts more, commenting that in some moments “you probably shouldn’t let that slide,” referring to the directions and the workflow with Tank.

She also added that there wasn’t a moment where she felt “this is happening because I’m a woman.”

However Kate says she doesn’t regret being involved in the project, as she met Jamie Bell during the production and fell deeply in love, marrying the actor two years later and welcoming their baby daughter in 2019.