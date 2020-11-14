BREAKING: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split after nearly 10 Years

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly gone their separate way after dating for nearly 10 years and being engaged for 7. Wilde and Sudeikis share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4. According to PEOPLE, the split happened secretly at the beginning of the year. A source close to the couple revealed to PEOPLE, “The split happened at the beginning of the year. It‘s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Wilde and Sudeikis were both recently divorced when they met. Wilde was married to Italian-American filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011 and Sudeikis was married to screenwriter and filmmaker Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010. The couple met in 2011 at a Saturday Night Live afterparty but it took some time before they went all in. In 2013, Wilde told Allure that she thought the Saturday Night Live alum “was so charming” when they first met but said the actor ”didn’t even get my number.”

“Over the next six months we kept running into each other,” she recalled. “[One night], my best guy friend walked up to him and said, ‘This is Olivia’s number. Use it.’ That was the beginning.” Sudeikis told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, “I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone. So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races.”

Sudeikis proposed the following year in 2012 after the holidays. The news was confirmed in January 2013 after Olivia denied engagement rumors in December. The actress tweeted at the time: “No I‘m not engaged but I AM at the Stones show and holy sh-t Ronnie Wood you got style, boy. It’s just a fact. Trying to score a shoe pic.” A little over a year later, Wilde gave birth to their first child, Otis.