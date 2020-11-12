Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger take their first outing with brand new baby

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt were just spotted out together for the first time since welcoming a child together.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Lyla, in early August 2020. Now, three months later, the couple has been spotted in Los Angeles on their first joint outing with their daughter.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star pushed Lyla‘s stroller as his wife stayed close by for their early evening stroll on Tuesday. Katherine looked chic and cozy, wearing a cream hoodie and a matching fuzzy coat on top, which she paired with some leggings, a pair of fresh white sneakers, and some simple black sunglasses.

As for Chris, he can be seen wearing a blue flannel shirt underneath a puffy vest, keeping it simple with some jeans and a camouflage Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap. Both stars wore matching black face masks.

©GrosbyGroup

While Schwarzenegger has been seen out with Lyla on a number of occasions--sometimes joined by mom Maria Shriver --this is the first time Chris has been spotted publicly with his daughter. Still, he was seen just six days after Katherine gave birth, enjoying a round of golf with his Moneyball co-star Stephen Bishop.

Back in July, Chris returned back home following his shoot in London for Jurassic Park: Dominion, just a few weeks before his daughter‘s arrival. While filming originally started in February, production got shut down in mid-March due to the spread of COVID-19. On July 6, filming started again at Pinewood Studios in London.

Pratt returned back to LA ahead of Katherine’s due date, and while some of the cast finished shooting the film in late October, it’s not known if Chris joined them.

Katherine and Chris started dating in April 2018, they were first spotted together in June 2018 while on a picnic in Santa Barbara. Less than a year later, the couple announced their engagement in January 2019 and tied the knot a few short months later on June 8, 2019 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.