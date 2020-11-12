Behind the scenes of Jennifer Lopez’s latest Coach photoshoot

Jennifer Lopez can be seen putting her modeling skills on display during a photoshoot for Coach‘s upcoming collection, which is meant to celebrate the brand’s 80th Anniversary.
The superstar replaced fellow singer, Selena Gomez, as the brand’s global ambassador back in 2019, and ever since, she’s been repping the ready-to-wear staple 24/7.
On Wednesday, Lopez was spotted taking part in a photoshoot for Coach’s upcoming collection, Coach Forever, in Los Angeles. In the photos, she’s surrounded my members of her glam team as she gets ready for the shoot, providing a glimpse into just how much work it takes to make one of these campaigns happen.
This shoot saw Jennifer do multiple outfit changes, also showcasing several different bags from Coach’s upcoming collection. One look sees J.Lo wearing a graphic tee tucked into a billowy white skirt, which she covers with a classic leather jacket. She accessorizes the look with some white sneakers, big gold hoops, and of course, a crossbody Coach purse.
Another shot shows Lopez rocking the same gold hoops, but this time, she traded in her ponytail for a down ‘do. For this part of the shoot, the actress cradles a huge Coach purse while she wears an oversized white button-up as a dress along with some white braided heels.
The final look shows Jennifer in a beige trench coat. When she shows up to the shoot, she has the coat open, rocking a bright yellow sweater and a matching skirt underneath. For the photoshoot, she takes her hair back down and ties the trench closed, posing with another Coach bag and showing off some serious modeling skills.
This is just the latest instance in which we’ve seen Jennifer as the leading lady for all of Coach’s most recent campaigns.
Last month, she found the most fashionable way to encourage her followers to vote ahead of the Presidential election. The “On The Floor” singer posted a couple of photos onto Twitter in October, showing off some fun she had over the weekend riding bikes with her twins, Max and Emme . In the flicks, Lopez can be seen wearing a chunky, oversized white sweater, some black leggings, a pair of white and gold Nike Air Jordans, and some gold jewelry to match. As she rides her bike and poses in her chic fall look, the star is also showing off her brand new Coach bag, which has the word, “VOTE” written across the front.
Voting is always in style ✨ @Coach #MyCoconuts pic.twitter.com/tWoTb88iZZ— jlo (@JLo) October 25, 2020
The Spring 2021 Coach Forever collection was announced back in September.
