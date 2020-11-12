Behind the scenes of Jennifer Lopez’s latest Coach photoshoot

Jennifer Lopez can be seen putting her modeling skills on display during a photoshoot for Coach‘s upcoming collection, which is meant to celebrate the brand’s 80th Anniversary.

The superstar replaced fellow singer, Selena Gomez, as the brand’s global ambassador back in 2019, and ever since, she’s been repping the ready-to-wear staple 24/7.

On Wednesday, Lopez was spotted taking part in a photoshoot for Coach’s upcoming collection, Coach Forever, in Los Angeles. In the photos, she’s surrounded my members of her glam team as she gets ready for the shoot, providing a glimpse into just how much work it takes to make one of these campaigns happen.

©GrosbyGroup

This shoot saw Jennifer do multiple outfit changes, also showcasing several different bags from Coach’s upcoming collection. One look sees J.Lo wearing a graphic tee tucked into a billowy white skirt, which she covers with a classic leather jacket. She accessorizes the look with some white sneakers, big gold hoops, and of course, a crossbody Coach purse.

Another shot shows Lopez rocking the same gold hoops, but this time, she traded in her ponytail for a down ‘do. For this part of the shoot, the actress cradles a huge Coach purse while she wears an oversized white button-up as a dress along with some white braided heels.