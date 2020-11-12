Salma Hayek asks her followers if she resembles Winona Ryder in a throwback picture

Salma Hayek can easily be named the queen of throwback photos at this point. The Mexican actress is either posting a throwback photo from the ‘90s, photos from when she was pregnant with her daughter, or an old H&M campaign on her Instagram. More recently, she put up a picture from “back in the day,” and asked her 16.5 million followers a question.

©Salma Hayek A young Salma Hayek from the 1990s.

On Thursday, the 54-year-old posted a picture of a young Hayek, again from the ‘90s, with the caption, “Back in the day they used to say I’ll looked like Winona Ryder, what do you think? En aquellos tiempos me decían que me parecía a #winonaryder que piensan?” The actress finished the caption with the hashtags, “#90s #tbt.” Some of Hayek’s fans in the comment section of the photo agreed that she does look like the actress, Winona Ryder , while others disagreed.

Regardless of who the Mexican beauty resembles, all we know is that she looks incredible at 54-years-old. Hayek has been open about her diet and fitness routine in the past. She has shared her breakfast recipe on Instagram which might be considered an unusual one. Her breakfast usually includes a medley of berries, fruits, and vegetables. “It doesn’t sound like it tastes great but it’s delicious,” she said on her Instagram.

“When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort,“ she wrote on her juice website, “Cooler Cleanse.” ”After doing a juice cleanse, I‘m motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally. “Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus, and think about what I’m putting into my body. I’m making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button,” she continued.