Scarlett Johansson flashes her wedding ring in NYC

Scarlett Johansson stepped out for a stroll in New York City this week, and even though she was dressed pretty inconspicuously, it’s hard not to notice the brand new piece of jewelry on her finger.
The Avengers actress flashed her simple gold wedding band for the first time as she headed out for a stroll in the city without her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost . The pair surprised fans last month when they very casually revealed they had already tied the knot after three years of dating.
The happy couple announced their big news in a statement given to an American charity they both support, Meals On Wheels. The organization revealed that the pair got married in an intimate ceremony attended by their “immediate family and loved ones.”
“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the Instagram post reads. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”
As for the ring itself, Scarlett went simple with her wedding band, which matches the cozy, casual look she sported while out in NYC. The 35-year-old kept it simple with a cropped grey hoodie, some form-fitting jeans, and a pair of sneakers. She also rocks a pay of Ray-ban sunglasses along with a feminine floral mask.
Even though many people are postponing their wedding ceremonies because of the pandemic, Colin and Scarlett opted for a more intimate event with just their closes friends and family in attendance.
A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple “only planned the wedding for a few weeks” before the nuptials. “They wanted a quiet, private ceremony with their close friends and family, and they pulled it off,” another insider said.
Jost and Johansson have been together for over three years and were first linked after they were seen kissing at a Saturday Night Live after party back in May 2017.
At the time, Scarlett and the Weekend Update anchor continued to keep their romance low key for months while speculation swirled about their status. They finally made their red carpet debut six months after their love story was first reported, stepping out for the American Museum of Natural History gala in New York City. The couple got engaged in May of 2019 before tying the knot at the end of October.