Scarlett Johansson flashes her wedding ring in NYC

Scarlett Johansson stepped out for a stroll in New York City this week, and even though she was dressed pretty inconspicuously, it’s hard not to notice the brand new piece of jewelry on her finger.

The Avengers actress flashed her simple gold wedding band for the first time as she headed out for a stroll in the city without her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost . The pair surprised fans last month when they very casually revealed they had already tied the knot after three years of dating.

©GrosbyGroup

The happy couple announced their big news in a statement given to an American charity they both support, Meals On Wheels. The organization revealed that the pair got married in an intimate ceremony attended by their “immediate family and loved ones.”

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the Instagram post reads. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”



As for the ring itself, Scarlett went simple with her wedding band, which matches the cozy, casual look she sported while out in NYC. The 35-year-old kept it simple with a cropped grey hoodie, some form-fitting jeans, and a pair of sneakers. She also rocks a pay of Ray-ban sunglasses along with a feminine floral mask.