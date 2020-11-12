Jenna Bush Hager shares throwback photos of Sasha and Malia Obama at the White House

Jenna Bush Hager, author, journalist, co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna, and the daughter of the 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, took social media to share a few throwback photos. Bush Hager revealed how she and her fraternal twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush welcomed Sasha and Malia Obama to the White House in 2008, before the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama , inauguration in 2009. “Twelve years ago (!!!) today—I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in DC to show the next residents of this house their new home,” wrote Bush Hager.
According to the part-time reading coordinator and news correspondent, she embraced the Obama sisters and gave them an unforgettable tour of the official residence. “Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls—the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley. We showed them our rooms that would soon be theirs. Twelve years! PS I love my ‘teacher outfit’ it makes me nostalgic for that time,” she recalled.
Bush Hager also shared the beautiful memories on Today and described her experience as “really terrific.” The 38-year-old- Texas native said that at the time, she also hoped that Malia and Sasha felt the same. “Of course I’m tearing up. It’s just amazing how fast eight years go by and how they’ve become these really unbelievable women, and we just wanted to make sure they knew,” she said with tears in her eyes.
The mom of three also took the opportunity to share the letter she and her sister wrote to them. “In eight years, you have done so much. Seen so much. We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease. And through it all, you had each other. Just like we did,” they wrote. “To show you the Lincoln Bedroom, and the bedrooms that were once ours, to introduce you to all the people—the florists, the grounds-keepers and the butlers—who dedicate themselves to making this historic house a home.“
The Bush sisters encouraged Sasha and Malia to remember all the White House staffers who helped them and her family to feel comfortable and at home and advised them to enjoy college and surround themselves with positive, loving people. “Enjoy college,” they suggested. “As most of the world knows, we did. And you won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes — you are allowed to. Continue to surround yourself with loyal friends who know you, adore you, and will fiercely protect you. Those who judge you don’t love you and their voices shouldn’t hold weight. Rather, it’s your own hearts that matter.”
They concluded the letter pointing out that both former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama would be by their side in their future endeavors. “You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them. You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines. Your parents, who put you first and who not only showed you but gave you the world. As always, they will be rooting for you as you begin your next chapter. And so will we.”