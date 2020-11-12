Jenna Bush Hager shares throwback photos of Sasha and Malia Obama at the White House

The mom of three also took the opportunity to share the letter she and her sister wrote to them. “In eight years, you have done so much. Seen so much. We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease. And through it all, you had each other. Just like we did,” they wrote. “To show you the Lincoln Bedroom, and the bedrooms that were once ours, to introduce you to all the people—the florists, the grounds-keepers and the butlers—who dedicate themselves to making this historic house a home.“

The Bush sisters encouraged Sasha and Malia to remember all the White House staffers who helped them and her family to feel comfortable and at home and advised them to enjoy college and surround themselves with positive, loving people. “Enjoy college,” they suggested. “As most of the world knows, we did. And you won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes — you are allowed to. Continue to surround yourself with loyal friends who know you, adore you, and will fiercely protect you. Those who judge you don’t love you and their voices shouldn’t hold weight. Rather, it’s your own hearts that matter.”

They concluded the letter pointing out that both former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama would be by their side in their future endeavors. “You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them. You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines. Your parents, who put you first and who not only showed you but gave you the world. As always, they will be rooting for you as you begin your next chapter. And so will we.”