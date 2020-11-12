Orlando Bloom is giving us all the feels with adorable photo

Orlando Bloom is giving us all the feels with a new photo of his adorable puppy, urging his fans to “never judge a book by it’s cover.”

The 43-year-old actor recently shared the tragic disappearance of his dog Mighty in California, revealing that “after 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset” they found his collar, making Orlando feel devastated with the news, as Mighty was “more than a companion,” and they had “a soul connection.”

The Hollywood star honored his friend by getting a beautiful and minimalistic tattoo on his chest with Mighty’s name and the outline of a heart.

©GettyImages Orlando Bloom and Mighty

Now the actor seems to be ready to share his love again, announcing on his personal Instagram account that he is fostering the cutest mixed dog named Buddy, telling his fans that he highly recommends fostering and admitting that “nothing can replace mighty man, but fostering this little guy really filled my heart.”

07.15 | Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen looking for their dog Mighty in Montecito. Mighty has been missing since yesterday and the couple is offering a reward to anyone who finds him. pic.twitter.com/8pfzAp3FWq — Katy Gallery (@PKPGallery) July 16, 2020

Mighty disappeared this summer in July and Bloom made sure to leave “no stone unturned,” as he “crawled thru all the manholes, under the roads” and “searched every backyard and creek bed,” even with the help of “two separate sniffer dogs” and a Simi Valley company called Dog Days Search & Rescue, which the actor made sure to thank later on one of his posts.