Rumer Willis posted some epic throwback pictures for Demi Moore’s birthday

Demi Moore celebrated her 58th birthday on Wednesday, which is hard to believe because the ageless beauty looks great. To celebrate the special day, her 32-year-old daughter Rumer Willis shared a series of adorable throwback photos on Instagram, and one in particular caught our eye.

©Rumer Willis A baby Rumer Willis with mom, Demi Moore.

Yesterday, Willis took to Instagram to wish her famous mom a very happy birthday. She captioned her post, “M A M A Happy Birthday I feel so grateful I get to live this life with you. You are the most badass, goofy, silly, Scorpio warrior woman I know. I love you to the 🌙 Can’t wait to celebrate you today.”

The post was made up of eight photos all of which were very cute pictures of a young Moore and a baby Willis. One of the shared photos that got our attention was of Willis as a toddler hugging her mom who was dressed in a provocative outfit. The photo is actually from 1995 when Moore was on the set of the film, “Striptease,” which explains the sexy outfit.

©Demi Moore A young Rumer Willis hugging mom, Demi Moore on the set of, “Striptease.”

According to Mirror, Willis starred in the erotic comedy with her mom as she played Moore’s character’s 7-year-old daughter, Angela. The picture is a polaroid from the set where the 58-year-old actress is wearing a lace bra and matching underwear and her dark hair up in a bun.