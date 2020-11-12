Rumer Willis posted some epic throwback pictures for Demi Moore’s birthday

Demi Moore celebrated her 58th birthday on Wednesday, which is hard to believe because the ageless beauty looks great. To celebrate the special day, her 32-year-old daughter Rumer Willis shared a series of adorable throwback photos on Instagram, and one in particular caught our eye.
Yesterday, Willis took to Instagram to wish her famous mom a very happy birthday. She captioned her post, “M A M A Happy Birthday I feel so grateful I get to live this life with you. You are the most badass, goofy, silly, Scorpio warrior woman I know. I love you to the 🌙 Can’t wait to celebrate you today.”
The post was made up of eight photos all of which were very cute pictures of a young Moore and a baby Willis. One of the shared photos that got our attention was of Willis as a toddler hugging her mom who was dressed in a provocative outfit. The photo is actually from 1995 when Moore was on the set of the film, “Striptease,” which explains the sexy outfit.
According to Mirror, Willis starred in the erotic comedy with her mom as she played Moore’s character’s 7-year-old daughter, Angela. The picture is a polaroid from the set where the 58-year-old actress is wearing a lace bra and matching underwear and her dark hair up in a bun.
The oldest Willis daughter has followed in her famous parent’s footsteps. The 32-year-old has appeared in films such as “Hostage,” “The House Bunny,” “Sorority Row,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
In addition to Willis, Moore has two other daughters with actor Bruce Willis , 29-year-old Scout, and 26-year-old Tallulah. The other two Willis daughters also wrote touching Instagram posts to their famous mom. The 29-year-old Willis wrote, “She is an iconic mother, iconic woman, iconic partner, iconic force of f—ing nature. And that’s because she is a real human being who is vulnerable and brave and has always been on a journey of self evolution.“
Moore’s youngest daughter wrote, “My gosh damn favorite Scorpio mombshell is celebrating her🚨58th🚨 birthday !! this human miracle of endless particularity and warrior strength is forever my North Star. I like you and I love you, I can’t wait to see how devastatingly sexy you make 58 look. xoxo, Your #1 fan.“
We wish Moore a happy 58th belated birthday!