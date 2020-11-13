Selena Quintanilla’s family and Netflix hit with $1 million lawsuit over upcoming series

When it was announced that a series about Selena Quintanilla would be released on Netflix, Latinx’s rejoiced. After the trailer was released in October fans couldn’t wait to relive their childhood and sing along to her legendary songs.

Some fans were worried that the series wouldn’t be able to properly portray the Mexican-American story the way that she deserves. Others even accused the series of “White Washing” the iconic singer by choosing a light-skinned actress. Along with minor criticism, the series has a new thing on their plate- a lawsuit. It was greed that led to the murder of Selena by her fan clubs president Yolanda Saldívar, and even after death- it lingers.



According to E! News, Moctesuma Esparza, the producer of the 1997 film Selena starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos has filed a lawsuit against her father and sister, Abraham and Suzette Quintanilla, and Netflix. According to documents obtained by the outlet, Esparza filed a lawsuit on November 6th claiming Abraham signed a contract agreeing to give him all rights to his daughter’s life stories in 1995.

However, as pointed out by E! In an archived Los Angele Times article published just 8 months after the singer’s death on November 26, 1995, that wasn’t the case. The writer noted at the time, “unlike most makers of movie biographies, he did not seek rights to Selena’s life story. Instead the filmmakers entered into an unusual formal agreement that gave the family script approval while allowing Esparza control over the production itself.” Esparza said at the time, “I have never gone after headline stories.”