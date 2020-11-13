Khloe Kardashian Posts motivational memes after unfollowing Tristan Thompson

Whenever Khloe Kardashian starts reposting motivational memes on her story fans have one question: What did Tristan Thompson do now? Along with the memes, Kardashian let the world know something serious was up when she unfollowed her baby daddy on Instagram on Thursday November 12. Coincidentally on the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Considering Kardashian only follows 136 people, it wasn’t hard for online detectives to crack the case.
The couple has had a rollercoaster of a relationship, to say the least. With the multiple bouts of cheating, including with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, Khloe has kept the status of their relationship relatively under wraps. But it was thought they rekindled their relationship over quarantine. Although the couple was never “official” again, the pair vacationed together and had a family costume for Halloween. So what made Khloe unfollow him on November 12th?
The tea hasn’t come out but fans are turning to her memes to find clues. One meme read, “You glow different when you‘re not hating, hurting, bitter, or messy.” A second quote said: “I cannot express this enough, you have no idea what other people carry with them everyday. You have no idea what someone’s life is like. Don’t create more pain & stress to others. Be kind. Be genuine. Stop being so mean to people to fulfill whatever it is you don’t like about yourself.” Another repost read, “Sit with women who are winning. The conversation is different.” Khloe ended the motivational quotes with, ”Look at you, glowing with self love and becoming a magnet to good vibrations. I’m so proud of you.” As of now, Thompson is still following Khloe, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and her brother Rob Kardashian. He doesn’t follow Kris Jenner or her younger sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie.
It’s possible the unfollow was because of Kim’s former best friend Larsa Pippen. There is a rumor that the Khloe unfollowed Pippen in the past because she hooked up with Thompson while they were together. Pippen recently had her time to clear the air during a “tell all” style interview where she claimed she was with him first. Speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast Pippen explained, “I was seeing him, I had him come to LA. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloe. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It‘s whatever.” She added: “I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”
After the motivational messages, Khloe uploaded a clip of tonights episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ showing Thompson talking to momager Kris about hurting her daughter. Khloe live-tweeted during the episode and wrote, “Damn Kris Jenner coming for his neck #KUWTK” during their discussion.