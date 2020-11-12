Rebel Wilson shares her inspiring body transformation

Rebel Wilson seems to be feeling better than ever both physically and mentally, revealing that she has “come into her own” during the last year.

Loading the player...

The 40-year-old comedy queen celebrated her birthday in March and decided to make it a year to remember, diving into a healthier lifestyle that started with an incredible diet and fitness program.

The actress admitted that her hard work has paid off and now she is basking in her success, during her latest appearance in The Drew Barrymore Show .

She also went on to talk about her journey and how great it feels to improve her lifestyle, adding that she “never really focused” on her health, as she would go all around the world “jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar,” and it became her vice, because she loves desserts and has “a very sweet tooth.”

.@RebelWilson gets real about the difficulties of being healthy and how she completely transformed her body this year!



Tune in today for more: https://t.co/3yRe9N8zsg pic.twitter.com/ssjul0IDYL — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) November 10, 2020

Rebel confessed that she has dropped an impressive 40 pounds during this year, however she is ready “to lose a few more.”

The Australian actress who recently starred in the comedy film The Hustle alongside Anne Hathaway said that she loves her curves and doesn’t think she will ever go too skinny, but it feels great and “so much healthier.”

She also talked about the stress she suffered after getting more recognition worldwide for her hilarious films, causing her to start “emotional eating,” making her diet “mainly all carbs.”

Wilson wants to share her success with her fans and inspire everyone that looks up to her, as she recently posted on her personal Instagram account that she feels “more in control,” and that maybe she was “a late bloomer.”