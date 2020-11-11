Jennifer Lopez rom-com ‘Marry Me’ gets new release date

Jennifer Lopez’s next venture is Marry Me, a film about the unlikely relationship between a pop star and a math teacher, also starring Owen Wilson and Maluma . This week, it becomes the latest movie to shift its release date because of the pandemic.
Universal originally planned to open the romantic comedy ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 12, 2021, but now, the film will premiere three months later than expected on May 14.
The Latina Powerhouse winner announced the change on Instagram, posting a picture of her and Wilson from the film and using the hashtag #ChangeTheDate to signal the movie’s delayed release.
Now, Marry Me is taking the slot previously held by Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Untamed, which has been moved to June 4, 2021.
In the film, The Hustlers actress portrays musical superstar Kat Valdez who is set to marry hot new music supernova Bastian (played by Maulma) in a ceremony in front of their fans, which will be streamed across multiple platforms. But when Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd.
It is that very moment that Kate decides to marry math teacher Charlie Gilbert, played by Owen Wilson. What began as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance, but as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?
Marry Me was produced by Maid in Manhattan’s Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, as well as Jennifer, Benny Medina and John Rogers. The cast also includes stars like Sarah Silverman, Jameela Jamil and Jimmy Fallon.
Earlier this year, Lopez spoke about the film’s soundtrack and her involvement.
“I did an album with this movie, so there are all new songs, new music with it, so it’s exciting,” she told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “I have six to eight songs, and Maluma does two or three.”
The pair already released two of those songs, “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely,” which also received a double music video starring them both. Maluma and J.Lo also appeared together on the cover of Billboard last month for their 2020 Latin Power Players issue, where they talked more about the film.
“First of all, romantic comedies are not light movies. They’re necessary, beautiful movies, and I don’t know why people feel like they have to put them down when everybody enjoys them so much,” Lopez said to Maluma.
“It’s like ‘chick flicks.’ I don’t know guys who don’t love to go to the movies and watch a rom-com. It’s a very sweet movie, but it’s still a movie about life.”
