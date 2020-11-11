Jennifer Lopez rom-com ‘Marry Me’ gets new release date

Jennifer Lopez’s next venture is Marry Me, a film about the unlikely relationship between a pop star and a math teacher, also starring Owen Wilson and Maluma . This week, it becomes the latest movie to shift its release date because of the pandemic.

Universal originally planned to open the romantic comedy ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 12, 2021, but now, the film will premiere three months later than expected on May 14.

The Latina Powerhouse winner announced the change on Instagram, posting a picture of her and Wilson from the film and using the hashtag #ChangeTheDate to signal the movie’s delayed release.

Now, Marry Me is taking the slot previously held by Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Untamed, which has been moved to June 4, 2021.

In the film, The Hustlers actress portrays musical superstar Kat Valdez who is set to marry hot new music supernova Bastian (played by Maulma) in a ceremony in front of their fans, which will be streamed across multiple platforms. But when Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd.



It is that very moment that Kate decides to marry math teacher Charlie Gilbert, played by Owen Wilson. What began as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance, but as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?