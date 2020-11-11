Harry Styles is being crowned as Hitmaker of the Year

Harry Styles is being recognized for his second studio album Fine Line, and the fan favorite singles Watermelon Sugar and Adore You, named as Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year.

The 26-year-old singer who is now making his way into acting, starring in a new LGBTQ+ drama alongside Lily James, is having quite a successful year with the release of his latest record and the visuals for his music video Golden .

Variety’s Hitmakers issue will be released at the beginning of December, followed by a virtual event honoring the singer and the rest of the artists, including The Weeknd with the record of the year recognition for his work in Blinding Lights and Lewis Capaldi as songwriter of the year.

The December issue intends to recognize members of the music industry and their effort to entertain the audience, involving the production side, as well as the creative part of the business, with the collaboration between publishers, managers, writers and producers.

Harry, who is currently signed to Columbia Records, has been a massive success amongst a specific audience, continuing to show his exceptional skills as a singer and songwriter, backed up with an incredible fan base and his top songs on the radio.

Variety’s executive director said in a statement that this year has been extremely complex for the music industry, however it “has persevered, with artists, creators and executives releasing and promoting new songs under incredibly challenging circumstances.”

Adding that the “Hitmakers issue and video program celebrates those artists and people behind the scenes who are making sure the music gets heard.”