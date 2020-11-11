Arnold Schwarzenegger ignored doctor’s orders just a few weeks after having heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery back in late October. The “Terminator” actor and former governor of California took to social media to tell his fans and followers his health news.
In the post, the 73-year-old shared that he had his aortic valve replaced at the Cleveland Clinic medical center in Ohio. According to CNN, the aortic valve helps blood flow out of the heart and through the rest of the body. It can also lead to aortic stenosis, and is more common as people age.
This wasn’t the first time the legendary actor had to undergo the knife for his heart. Back in April 2018, Schwarzenegger had open-heart surgery in California to replace an aging pulmonic valve, according to CNN.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is back after undergoing heart surgery
Patrick Schwarzenegger is following in his dad’s acting footsteps with his new upcoming film
The actor seems to be in good spirits and maybe doing some things the doctor would tell him not to considering the multiple heart surgeries he already has under his belt. On Monday, the ex-husband of Maria Shriver was seen driving in his car smoking a cigar out his window not long after he was in the hospital for his surgery. The former governor was seen wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses while enjoying his smoke. It seems like the “Predator” actor is living life on the wild side these days.
Schwarzenegger’s 27-year-old son, Patrick, was also in the news this week as he was conducting interviews promoting his upcoming movie, “Echo Boomers.” The film is a drama mystery that is based on young thieves who break into the homes of the wealthy elite in the city of Chicago.
The movie is set to premiere next week and in an interview earlier this week on the Today show, the 27-year-old spoke about how his parents feel about their famous son’s acting career. “He’s so proud of me. Both my parents are proud of me,” Schwarzenegger said in the interview about his famous mother and father.“It’s pretty surreal ‘cause I remember growing up and going to set with him and it was my favorite activity,” he said in the interview.
We wish the best for Schwarzenegger’s health and for his son’s blooming acting career!