Arnold Schwarzenegger ignored doctor’s orders just a few weeks after having heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery back in late October. The “Terminator” actor and former governor of California took to social media to tell his fans and followers his health news.

©GettyImages Arnold Schwarzenegger had had two heart surgeries within the past two years.

In the post, the 73-year-old shared that he had his aortic valve replaced at the Cleveland Clinic medical center in Ohio. According to CNN, the aortic valve helps blood flow out of the heart and through the rest of the body. It can also lead to aortic stenosis, and is more common as people age.

This wasn’t the first time the legendary actor had to undergo the knife for his heart. Back in April 2018, Schwarzenegger had open-heart surgery in California to replace an aging pulmonic valve, according to CNN.

The actor seems to be in good spirits and maybe doing some things the doctor would tell him not to considering the multiple heart surgeries he already has under his belt. On Monday, the ex-husband of Maria Shriver was seen driving in his car smoking a cigar out his window not long after he was in the hospital for his surgery. The former governor was seen wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses while enjoying his smoke. It seems like the “Predator” actor is living life on the wild side these days.