Emma Roberts opens up about her fertility struggles and pregnancy

When the actress was 16 she thought she would be a mother by 24. “At 16, I thought, By the time I’m 24, I’ll be married with kids. And then I was 24 and I was like, Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?” Acting kept Roberts busy with a wild schedule, “it’s not always conducive to settling down in a traditional way” she explained. But a few years ago she learned she was living with undiagnosed endometriosis that affected her fertility. Endometriosis is an often painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus, (the endometrium) grows outside the uterus. It most commonly involves the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue lining the pelvis.

Roberts knew something was wrong but her male doctor shrugged it off. She recalled, “I always had debilitating cramps and periods, so bad that I would miss school and, later, have to cancel meetings. I mentioned this to my doctor, who didn’t look into it and sent me on my way because maybe I was being dramatic? In my late 20s, I just had a feeling I needed to switch to a female doctor.” Making the switch from a male to a female doctor gave her validation that what she was dealing with was real. “It was the best decision. She ran tests, sent me to a specialist. Finally, there was validation that I wasn’t being dramatic. But by then, it had affected my fertility. I was told, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options.’”

She was terrified at the thought of having to go through the process and was “stunned” when she found out. She recalled, “When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned. It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong.” But the actress discovered it was something many women struggle with after opening up to other women. “I started opening up to other women, and all of a sudden, there was a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids. I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn’t done anything ‘wrong’ after all.”

The actress eventually froze her eggs, but they got pregnant once they stopped thinking about it. “It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant. But even then, I didn’t want to get my hopes up. Things can go wrong when you’re pregnant. That’s something you don’t see on Instagram... This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan.”