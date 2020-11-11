Jason Momoa says he was broke after ‘Game of Thrones’

In a recent interview with InStyle, Jason Momoa got vulnerable and said he and his family were ‘starving’ and ‘in debt’ after his quick stint on Game of Thrones. He also revealed what he’s learning in therapy and what he wants to improve.

Momoa is known for his long flowing hair, muscles, and role as Aquaman in the DC universe. But he struggled to find work after starring in one season of hit show ‘Game of Thrones’. Momoa played Khal Drogo during the first season of which aired in 2011 but he was killed off in the season and couldn’t book a role. “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” he told the magazine of himself and his family. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.” Momoa is married to Lisa Bonet, and the pair have two children. In 2016 things changed when Momoa was cast in Justice League as Aquaman.

Momoa also revealed that he has been in therapy. One key goal for the actor is to learn how to let the role go after 12 hours of filming. “I’m amping myself up all day long, and then my nervous system doesn’t know that I’m not lopping people’s heads off,” he says. “For me to relax and sit still is next to impossible.” Even deeper, Momoa is exploring what it was like growing up without a father at home and how that experience affects his relationship with his 12-year-old son, Wolf. “I didn’t know what it takes to be a dad,” he says. “And I don’t want to just tell my son, ‘Because I said so.’ I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open.” Regardless of having the confidence and strength of a warrior, he knows he hast problems and wants to acknowledge them. “I mean, I’m a warrior, and I will lay it down… But I’m also the first one to say, ‘I have a lot of problems, and I want to be able to correct those problems.”

What’s next for Momoa? A new line of canned drinking water, “Mananalu.” He launched the project as a means to address his environmental peeve, single-use plastics. “I thought, ‘You know what? I don’t want to be just an actor bitching about this. I’m going to go fucking make something.” He explained.” He also plans to develop a network of sustainable farms among native Hawaiian families to help them to improve poor nutritional habits while at the same time generating income from tourists.