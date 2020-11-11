Judge makes a decision in Britney Spears conservator hearing

Jamie’s lawyers filed their own paperwork Friday arguing that he deserves praise for his “hard work.” They claimed James worked “hard with a team of professionals to restore (Britney) to good health, reunite her with her children, and revive her career.” They continued, “Throughout his service as conservator, Mr. Spears’ sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her... If anything, Mr. Spears should be commended for his long years of diligent and faithful service as conservator. Friday’s paperwork lead up to the hearing Tuesday.

Spears attended the hearing by phone because of the Coronavirus. Supporters of the #FreeBritney movement protested outside to fight for their queen. With a megaphone, signs, and passion her supporters marched and kept the world updated on Twitter. The judge started the hearing by warning the supporters that made is inside the courtroom not to make any noise or gestures, or they would be removed.

Her attorney said she has been MIA from the music industry because she is afraid of her father and refuses to work until he removed, said Us Weekly . “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She also stated that she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career,” Ingham III claimed. “We are really at a crossroads.” Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Thoreen called the testimony hearsay and said Jamie didn’t speak to Britney because Ingham had asked him not to. Thoreen also defended Jamie’s record as conservator, citing that the estate was the subject of tens of millions of dollars of lawsuits when he took over, and it is now worth 60 million dollars.

Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, who has been divorced from Jamie since 2002, has never had a role in her daughter’s conservatorship. But according to the outlet, her attorney Gladstone Jones, spoke at Tuesday’s hearing defending Britney’s wishes, “It has broken Lynne’s heart to watch that this has come to this point... Lynne believes the time is now to start fresh given the circumstance of Britney’s request.”