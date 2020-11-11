Edinburgh International Film Festival Opening Film: The Illusionist

LAST GOODBYE

Sean Connery’s final wishes unveiled by his wife

The couple were together for 45 years and lived at Lyford Cay where the actor passed away “in his sleep surrounded by family.”

BY

Sean Connery’s last wishes are unveiled, now that the Hollywood legend is being celebrated with a private memorial organized by his wife Micheline Roquebrune.

Sean passed away peacefully on October 31 at his home in the Bahamas and now Micheline has revealed his family is bringing “Sean back to Scotland” because “that was his final wish.”

However plans for the memorial service are being delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, making travel arrangements a lot more complicated for the family of the actor and forcing Micheline to wait until it’s “possible and safe to travel again.”

She went on to say that “it is the family’s intention to return to Scotland with him,” with the cremation taking place at a private service in the Bahamas.

The couple were together for 45 years and lived at Lyford Cay where the actor passed away “in his sleep surrounded by family,” with his wife and his sons Jason and Stephanie, as it was confirmed by a close source.

Harrison Ford recalls his life on set with Sean Connery

 

Representatives for the family didn’t confirm the cause of death, but it was revealed that the actor was suffering from dementia and Roquebrune described the disease and his inability to “express himself,” adding that “it was no life for him.”

  

Friends of the actor have honored the life of Connery and have shared anecdotes about his iconic roles as James Bond and Professor Henry Jones, starring alongside Harrison Ford in the legendary film ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

