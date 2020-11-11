Khloé Kardashian reveals why she was hesitant to give Tristan Thompson another chance

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together, but according to the tv reality star, it wasn’t an easy decision. On a recent sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 36-year-old says she and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player are in a “really good place.” During the episode, Kardashian shares with her best friend Malika Haqq how her daughter’s father helped her while she was isolating during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

©GettyImages

“He’s been super helpful, and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities,” she says to Haqq. “I can also tell his energy is different.” Kardashian also revealed that the Canadian native has been sharing his feelings. “He’s like, ‘I just want you to know, if ever you are thinking the same thing, I’m here for you,” she said.

“He’s still in love with you,” Malika says.

According to the Good American co-founder, she felt under pressure before officially getting back together with Thompson. “I feel a little more pressure,” she says. “He’s never said, ‘I need an answer,’ but I feel like he needs an answer as to like, what are we doing.”

“I do feel pressure from Tristan but not because he’s ever told me — I’ve never had an ultimatum from Tristan,” Kardashian said in her confessional interview. “I just feel like it’s been over a year since we broke up, and now that we’re hanging out more, I can tell that he’s getting antsy.”

For the star, this was a hard decision to make. “I just wish I had a definitive answer on my end,” Khloé Kardashian says. “I 100 percent have a block up, but who wouldn’t?” Kardashian’s indecision is due to all the stormy relationships she had experienced, especially with Thompson, who has allegedly been unfaithful to her on various occasions, including when she was pregnant with their daughter True Thompson . “Every relationship I go into, they’re always disappointing and f--- up. I have every reason to be guarded. I have every reason to have these bricks up and layers. If somebody cares enough, they will take those bricks down brick by brick,” she said.