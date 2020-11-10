Is Ryan Reynolds making his way into soccer?

Ryan Reynolds is diving into a new business opportunity and is now putting out into the universe his desire to turn small Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C into a global force.

The Hollywood actor is planning to team up with fellow actor Rob McElhenney and buy the professional association football club from the original owners Wrexham Supporters Trust.

The team was formed in 1864 and is said to be “the third-oldest club on the planet,” the oldest club in Wales and the fifth tier of the English football league system, as Reynolds expressed during his presentation, offering to turn it into “a global force.”

Both the 44-year-old star of Deadpool and the 43-year-old star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia delivered a virtual presentation with the purpose of explaining how they can use their celebrity status to promote the club and maintain the traditional format at the same time.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in their Wrexham zoom presentation.

- Aim to protect club heritage and reinforce values

- Use resources to grow the club into a 'global brand'

- Will attend 'as many games as possible'

- Appointment of CEO with experience at higher level#WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/bQeRj1POHD — Rich Fay (@RichFay) November 8, 2020

Ryan announced they plan to “become part of the Wrexham story, rather than Wrexham becoming” part of their story.

They also explained how they want to incorporate an eco-friendly approach and maintain the club at the original Racecourse Ground home, all while promising to sign the best players and make their best to get the club to the next level in comparison with the local rivals.

The actors are set to become the owners of the Wrexham A.F.C and make their soccer dream come true, hoping to organize games when the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is under control.