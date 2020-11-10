Rebel Wilson shows off 50 pound weight loss in a new ad for Facebook Portal

Rebel Wilson has been absolutely killing the health journey she started at the top of the year, and she’s showing off her progress in a brand new commercial for Facebook Portal.

The Pitch Perfect star recently appeared in a series of ads for the smart video calling device, which came out on November 9--just in time for the holiday season!

One of the videos was titled “Baking with Rebel Wilson,” in which the actress demonstrates how she makes her “holiday rolls” during a group call.

“I’m gonna show you guys how to make my famous holiday rolls,” she says to a group of excited viewers.

“First up, you’re gonna wanna knead the dough...then, you’re gonna wanna talk to the dough like it’s your ex-boyfriend,” she says before jokingly yelling at the dough, “Carl, I’m not giving you that sweatshirt back! I stretched it, so it wouldn’t even fit you anyway!”

Beside her usual funny banter taking over the commercial, Rebel’s incredible physique was also on display. For her baking demonstration, the actress wore a little black dress perfect for a holiday party, which she kept clean with a red baking apron.

And this wasn’t the only scenario the star did for Facebook Portal, Rebel acted out a couple more holiday-related scenarios for the video ads.

The Australian actress dressed up in the same slimming black dress for “Glamming with Rebel Wilson,” before swapping out the dress for a sparkly green jumper during her “Decorating with Rebel Wilson” demonstration. The star even tried out Portal’s AR (augmented reality) masks, which allowed her to transform into an alien and try on a cat hat.



This is only our latest sighting of Wilson, who has been looking better and better each and every time we’ve seen her this year. Rebel has undergone a fitness transformation throughout 2020, letting fans know back in May that she was aiming to drop reach her goal weight 75 kilograms (or 165 pounds).