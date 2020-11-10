Maluma set to present ‘Pop Culture Innovator of the Year’ award to Jennifer Lopez

WSJ. Magazine celebrates ten years of innovation in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, at 7 p.m. ET. During the online event, The Wall Street Journal publication would honor actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, producer, and businesswoman, and 2020 Latina Powerhouse winner, Jennifer Lopez with the “Pop Culture Innovator of the Year” award. JLo would receive the accord by her good friend, Colombian singer Maluma . “Until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed, I will never be done,” Lopez says in her acceptance video. “Every day, I’m trying to be a better version of myself.”

According to Maluma, JLo’s work ethic is one of the reasons that makes him proud to present her with the award. “I’m grateful for all the hard work and sacrifice she’s made over the years and for paving the way for so many other Latin artists,” he said. “Her creativity, her passion, the perfection she brings to the studio, and onset is the reason she’s a superstar and the reason I’m proud to present this award.”

The Innovators is a private red-carpet event; however, this would be the first time fans would be able to enjoy the ceremony from their homes. “Feels appropriate at a time when people everywhere are craving hope and inspiration,” said WSJ. Mag editor-in-chief Kristina O’Neill to The Hollywood Reporter. “The WSJ Innovators issue and awards have always been about storytelling. This year, since we’re streaming the presentation online, we’ve leaned into making short documentary films that capture the passion and dedication of our extraordinary honorees.”

“Reaching this milestone has allowed us to both take stock of what innovation looks like today while also appreciating the many groundbreaking talents who have inspired us over the years,” O’Neill said. “I like to think of WSJ Innovators as part of the magazine’s extended family. I’m so proud and grateful for how that community has grown and strengthened over the past decade.”

The annual WSJ. Magazine’s 2020 Innovators Awards will include other guests such as BTS , Tyler Perry, Ava DuVernay, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michaela Coel, Patti Smith, Darren Walker, Titus Kaphar, MASS Design Group, Taraji P. Henson, Ethan Hawke, Swizz Beatz, Hank Willis Thomas, and James Corden.

Past innovators include restaurateur, television personality, co-author David Chang, founder of the nonprofit Girls Who Code Reshma Saujani, Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, the couple behind design firm Roman and Williams, plus acclaimed artist Mark Bradford.



If you would like to support the singer during this particular night, find below the live stream to set a reminder.

