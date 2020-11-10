Kerry Washington defends Eva Longoria’s comments about Black and Latina voters

Eva Longoria made some comments that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way following the presidential election, but her friend and fellow actress, Kerry Washington , is here to defend her statement.

On Sunday, during an appearance on MSNBC, Ari Melber asked the 45-year-old about the impact that Latina women had on the 2020 presidential election. That’s when Longoria--in an effort to uplift and compliment her fellow Latinas--made some comments that didn’t come off very well.

“The women of color showed up in big ways,” she said at the time, before going on to say, “You saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting Biden-Harris at an average rate of close to 3 to 1.”

Eva Longoria to @AriMelber on the impact of Latina women: “That spirit and perseverance that Latinas use in their daily life, the struggle to pay their bills and the struggle to show up to their jobs … that’s the same perseverance and spirit they used to show up to the polls,” pic.twitter.com/BiATbXbaeG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 9, 2020



Following her interview, this clip in particular started to circulate the internet, with many social media users calling Eva out for her “real heroines” comment, saying she was downplaying the role of Black women in order to give Latinas props, instead. Because of this, Longoria’s name started trending on Twitter, which prompted the actress to clarify her stance and apologize in a statement.

Longoria wrote, “I‘m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women.”

“When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN,” she continued. ”My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that.”

Please read 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/KO80U2yarD — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020



She went on to note that there is a long history of anti-Blackness in her community and that she “would never want to contribute to that.”

”Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party,” Longoria said. “Something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones.”

She continued: “Finally, Black women don‘t have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!!”

That’s when Kerry Washington came in to defend her friend, reposting Longoria’s statement and tweeting in her support. She wrote, “I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels.”