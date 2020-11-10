Katie Holmes shares emotional moments in quarantine

Katie Holmes opens up about her life on quarantine and how it became “the most precious gift” now that she has more time to spend with her 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise.

The 41-year-old actress wants to inspire her fans to “remember to be creative and positive” amid the lockdown caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, adding that it’s something that she has tried to “keep at the forefront” of her mind.

Katie has admitted she wants to keep a positive mindset during this time of uncertainty, reminding herself that “the simple things are really beautiful” and incorporating to her new routine a series of hobbies, using her time in the best way possible.

Holmes is taking the time to make more activities in order to take care of her mental health, “such as sewing, painting and writing,” and making those “new hallmarks of satisfaction.”

She also went on to talk about her relationship with her daughter, who she shares with Tom Cruise, appreciating “the natural rhythms of mother and daughter.”