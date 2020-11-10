Bad Bunny to make his acting debut in Netflix series

Bad Bunny to make his acting debut in Netflix’s ‘Narcos: Mexico’

The Puerto Rican star has landed a supporting role in the drama

 Bad Bunny  is heading to the small screen! The Puerto Rican singer, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is set to make his acting debut in season 3 of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico. The rapper will be guest starring as Arturo “Kitty” Paez. Bad Bunny’s character is a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors,” rich, well connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs and violence.

Bad Bunny will be making his acting debut in season 3 of ‘Narcos: Mexico’©STILLZ
Bad Bunny revealed to Rolling Stone earlier this year that he had landed a supporting role in the drama. The 26-year-old performer told the publication that following his appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime show, he began shooting scenes in Mexico before it shut down due to COVID-19. “Maybe I needed the rest!” he told Rolling Stone at the time. Bad Bunny has expressed his interest in acting in the past. Back in March, he told  Entertainment Tonight , “Yeah, I‘d like to act,” adding, “Hollywood, I’m here!”


Narcos: Mexico stars Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa. In addition to Bad Bunny, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, and Luisa Rubino will also be joining the cast. Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico is set in the ‘90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites.

  

Per Netflix, the upcoming season will examine the “war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away.” A premiere date has not yet been announced.

