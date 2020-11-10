Gloria, Lili, Emily: Breaking Down Taboos and Empowering Latino Families

What was the reason that moved you to sit down and talk at the red table? GLORIA: Two years ago Jada Pinkett Smith came to me with her cast from Westbrook, in the company of Jada and Will (Smith) with Ellen Rakieten, a woman who has been one of the largest parts of Oprah‘s empire for many years and she is from the cream of the crop in the American world and we knew that by now being fans of Jada’s show, they were doing a spectacular job. She came up with the idea of inviting Emily, Lili, and me to do the show. So, I thought it was amazing because I was going to be able to spend more time with them, even though we spent a lot of time together anyway; but, I thought we could make a big contribution and we know what we had to undertake, the challenge. LILI: When my aunt calls me, imagine that they tell you that you are going to do a project with two of the women I love the most in my life, which is with my family. Immediately I say: “I want to do it!” But when I said yes, I had never really analyzed the Jada show. I said yes and then, I don‘t know… I think a few weeks passed, I sat down to watch the show and I said: “My God! I said yes, how is this going to be? The more I watched Jada’s show, the more I fell in love with the project she was doing because, indeed, I think the first time is like a shock. How does one feel talking about these things? But the more you listen and watch more programs, the more you get into the content and realize how needy society is, maybe families like us, like Jada’s, to open up, to put everything on the table and to be, I do not know, like an example. We have a lot of responsibility, right? I think the purpose is that people feel like us and put those things on the table that they never dare to do and that people say: ”hey, if they are doing it, why not me in my house too” . EMILY: Now we have the example of incredible women, two here with us, who have changed the idea of how we can navigate this entertainment industry. It is not so common to talk about important familiar things on a platform for people to see. If you‘re not looking specifically for it, it’s hard. It’s not natural for human beings not to have problems, it’s natural to have problems, go through things, have to solve them and we have, you know, math, and sending rockets to the moon and this and that. But, we still can’t even talk. There is so much hate and so much black stuff in space between us. I am only 25 years old, it is not a long time on the planet. I imagine it’s easier for me to start talking and blah, blah, blah… because I’m still getting to know myself, but for all three generations, as my cousin says, it is important to learn from each other

How do you feel now that you have been releasing personal issues? GLORIA: It was important to me, when we started this show, to read the reactions and I was shocked because people are really having a very big connection. The other day, I remember a person who had an opinion about Karla Souza when she spoke on the show that she was speechless. I had told her that she was actually under so much pressure that she found a way to shut up and her mind shut her up too. There was a 64-year-old who said, “Oh my God! I did not know that this was a thing that could happen and I have suffered this for a whole life and had never been to a doctor. I already made an appointment for next week.” I have shared many difficulties in my life, particularly one I had in the last chapter on mental health when I was young, long ago with my father. Every difficult thing that I have gone through has strengthened me, has helped me deal with things that came later in the world. It is very nice to have the love, the support of so many people really in my music. LILI: I have read several messages from friends from 25 years ago who had never opened up to tell me about such personal things that happened in their life as they are now watching ‘The Red Table Talk.’ They have gone to the past and have realized things that they did right or wrong. They have called their relatives again and tried to talk about it, to normalize it. Now, if I talk to you personally, I think that the issue of my divorce, for example, is something that I think I would never have opened up to talking about if I was not surrounded by these people that I love and that lived it with me. My ex was found by a paparazzi and I immediately found out and the photos had been taken to my show. Obviously, when something like this happens to you in life you don‘t know where to start. Of course I owed the public an explanation, why? because I am the woman who appears on the most important Hispanic entertainment show every day and has to talk about the rest of the people; but I was not talking about me. I tried for two years to save my family and I couldn’t. So, if I went out to speak at that moment, I knew I wasn’t ready, I would have said ten nonsense comments and today I would have regretted it. That taught me that if you are very happy, don’t make decisions. If you are very sad, do not make decisions. I think this pandemic has given the three of us a different perspective on how to run this show and how to do it with honesty and love and that authentic aspect on the table. Before March we had to have recorded, I was not as ready as I am now. I had just signed the divorce that month. GLORIA: You were raw, skinny. We recorded the eight episodes in a three-week period that helped a lot also because you get into the flow of the show. But when we told her that we thought it was a good idea to start with her, because we wanted each person to connect with us, and to realize that we were going to be open and united, she said: why? no! It was the best! It was a special way to start the show. If we are going to start, we are going to start from something that we all live as a family and at the same time we sit at the table. I am going to be honest, it is not that we are trying to do something new, we are simply existing in that intimate space of the three of us, which we have shared for decades. Lili has known Emily since she was born. Emily has known Lili‘s daughter since she was born. Lili lived with us the first years after she arrived from Cuba. She, her father, and her brother lived with Emily and me in a four-room house. That [trust] has to exist and in this situation it exists and it helps the three of us to open ourselves up like this, because we are in a safe place. The cameras are hidden, the vast majority, and apart from that, we can also ignore them. EMILY: I also think that there are so many Latino families, from all over the world, but it‘s a Latino thing or I see it a lot. It’s a large family and very close all the time, but also in those families many times things are not talked about. You don’t talk about sex, you don’t talk about drugs. My grandmother, for example, who came from another generation, when I sat down to talk to her about difficult things, it was interesting because she came from another world and I from another world for her, right? We were breathing the world of each one, but also learning and that for me is ‘The Red Table’ because, there are difficult moments, in which we cry and it is normal, you see that the table did not melt with tears. It is unavoidable.

Lili, how do you feel about the divorce, having it already signed? LILI: I found a peace in this pandemic that I never thought I would find so early in this process that I have lived. I think instead of COVID-19, I got COVID-17. The world stopped for me in 2017 and everything was going at such a fast speed. Everyone wanted to get me out, to meet someone, to do something, because people want to see me happy and people imagine the things that can make you happy. Everyone tries to give you everything and they fill your mind so much that you can‘t find peace. God’s times are perfect. I never imagined that I would find a way to explain what had happened to me because I have always been a very hard-working woman, a woman who has been hit hard by life and had to stop immediately and go do the same thing everyday, to my work specifically. I am not an accountant, I am not a lawyer. I have to have a huge smile every day and entertain everyone. Where did I get the strength every day to do that? I have no idea, because here are these two women who have seen me suffer and go through the worst moments of my life since my mother died, when I was 10 years old. Having the opportunity to have been able to find this show that allowed me to expose what I experienced as a woman, that is, not as a public person, not as Lili Estefan, not as the woman who has the surname Estefan, not as the woman who has that image on Instagram of shoes, wallet and all that movement. I went to therapy, tried to be me. Latinos usually tell you not to cry in front of your children, that no one can know what is happening. I feel good about myself, I wish him all the best in the world, because I want him to be happy. I mean, if he wasn’t happy here, I want him to be happy. Even though he doesn’t speak to me, because we haven’t talked in two years, I send him messages and he never answers