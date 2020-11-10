Gloria, Lili, Emily: Breaking Down Taboos and Empowering Latino Families

One of the most recognized and beloved families in entertainment makes an important social milestone, by hosting an open dialogue, not very common in the Latino community. Gloria, Lily and Emily Estefan have put all their cards on the table as part of the show ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans,’ where they freely explore personal issues including: sexuality, divorce, trauma and the love they have experienced throughout their lives. And, despite being public figures, the Estefans have been characterized for being a very private family. For this reason, witnessing their most intimate stories not only makes big media headlines, but also inspires many people, who do not dare to sit down with their loved ones to exchange ideas that are still considered family taboos.
During an intimate chat with HOLA! USA this fearless family trio explain to us what motivated them to make this new version of the show that Jada Pinkett Smith hosts with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her daughter Willow on Facebook Watch. Likewise, Lili Estefan reveals exclusive details of her new single stage after legally signing her divorce from the father of her children, Lorenzo Luaces, and about the suitors who have tried to pursue one of the most well known media personalities of Spanish-speaking television. Gloria explains the great responsibility that comes with having become the matriarch of her dynasty, setting the example for new generations and her incredible alliance with Emilio, her life partner. Emily uncovers her impetus to take over the world with a modern vision based on her parent’s steadfast example.
Without further adieu, we invite you to navigate through the intricacies of the Estefans, as they address the complexities of life.
What was the reason that moved you to sit down and talk at the red table?
Loading the player...
What was the reason that moved you to sit down and talk at the red table?
How do you feel now that you have been releasing personal issues?
Lili, how do you feel about the divorce, having it already signed?
Why doesn‘t he talk to you?
Loading the player...
Did Lorenzo never ask you to come back and fix things?
Lili, have you fallen in love again or are you ready to fall in love?
Haven‘t you gone out with anyone on a “date”?
Who has been the youngest who has asked you out?
Loading the player...
Emily, how was that first talk with your parents when you told them about your sexuality?
Do you have wedding plans?
What would you do if an episode similar to that of Lili of infidelity happens to you?
Emily, what have you learned from your mom‘s life experience?
Gloria, how do you always have the perfect word of support and maintain a relationship for so many years?
‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans,’ recorded in Miami, will air weekly and will feature guests including Kate del Castillo, Michelle Rodriguez, Lele Pons and Rosie O‘Donnell. The show follows the format of Jada Pinkett Smith’s popular ‘Red Table Talk.’