Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s new exciting gig revealed

Blue Ivy Carter can add narrator to her impressive resume! After becoming the youngest BET Award winner earlier this year, Beyoncé and JAY-Z ’s eight-year-old daughter has now lent her voice to the audiobook for Hair Love. The author Matthew A. Cherry revealed Blue’s new role on Monday, tweeting a link to the audio version of his children’s book, along with a clip. “Dreamscape Presents: Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter,” Blue adorably says in the audio sample.

©Getty Images The singers’ oldest daughter Blue Ivy narrated the audiobook for ‘Hair Love’

Hair Love tells the story of an African American father who learns how to style his daughter Zuri’s hair. The New York Times bestselling picture book was inspired by Matthew’s﻿ animated short film, which took home an Oscar at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. “This story was born out of seeing a lack of representation in mainstream animated projects, and also wanting to promote hair love amongst young men and women of color. It is our hope that this project will inspire,” Matthew’s website states.

Blue’s maternal grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson celebrated her granddaughter’s narrator gig on Nov. 9. “WOW !!! I heard My Grandaughter’s narration!! She killed it !!!! I cannot wait to download her voice reading it !!!!!! The “Hair Love” audiobook is now live. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter 😍👏🏾,” she wrote on Instagram.