Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s new exciting gig revealed

Blue Ivy Carter can add narrator to her impressive resume! After becoming the youngest BET Award winner earlier this year, Beyoncé and JAY-Z ’s eight-year-old daughter has now lent her voice to the audiobook for Hair Love. The author Matthew A. Cherry revealed Blue’s new role on Monday, tweeting a link to the audio version of his children’s book, along with a clip. “Dreamscape Presents: Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter,” Blue adorably says in the audio sample.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter have a combined net worth that will floor you
Hair Love tells the story of an African American father who learns how to style his daughter Zuri’s hair. The New York Times bestselling picture book was inspired by Matthew’s animated short film, which took home an Oscar at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. “This story was born out of seeing a lack of representation in mainstream animated projects, and also wanting to promote hair love amongst young men and women of color. It is our hope that this project will inspire,” Matthew’s website states.
https://t.co/MSZxGSkZJn pic.twitter.com/wQ8gWl30Oy— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 9, 2020
Blue’s maternal grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson celebrated her granddaughter’s narrator gig on Nov. 9. “WOW !!! I heard My Grandaughter’s narration!! She killed it !!!! I cannot wait to download her voice reading it !!!!!! The “Hair Love” audiobook is now live. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter 😍👏🏾,” she wrote on Instagram.
Beyoncé recently praised her firstborn, calling Blue “ very smart.” “I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them,” the Grammy winner told British Vogue. “When I tell [Blue] I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. It’s teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example.”