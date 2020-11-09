Kardashian Khaos Launches Rob Kardashian's Arthur George Street Sock Line

Kris Jenner opens up about Rob Kardashian’s parenting skills

The 33-year-old entrepreneur recently made a rare appearance on KUWTK celebrating Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday.

Kris Jenner shines light on Rob Kardashian’s parenting skills, describing him as “a great dad” to his three-year-old daughter Dream, who he shares with former girlfriend Black Chyna.

The momager admitted she is extremely proud of her son, especially now that he is reportedly “in the best place,” in reference to his mental health and lifestyle changes, as he’s “been taking his workouts and eating well.”

The father of Dream “has seen significant results” and is now “much happier,” so it’s no surprise that Kris is praising him for being such a great dad.

The Kardashian matriarch added that she was “amazed” and explained that “you just don’t know how somebody is going to be as a parent” but Rob has really stepped up and is great at taking care of her daughter.

The 33-year-old entrepreneur “has been around his family more,” even making an appearance on the reality show  Keeping Up With The Kardashians  celebrating Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday.

  

It seems the lockdown caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a positive change for Rob, spending more time with her daughter and working on himself, as it was described by a close source, “Dream is his number one priority” and “Rob’s been continuously putting effort into his health and wellness and is happier than ever.”

Kris went on to praise her son on his new journey, and admitted the rest of the family continues to support him.

