Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly look happier than ever amid Brian Austin Green drama

Even while she’s dealing with some serious drama from her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green , Megan Fox seems happier than ever by Machine Gun Kelly’s side.

On Friday, Fox and her boyfriend were spotted picking up food in Los Angeles. In the photos, the actress was sporting a huge smile on her face while holding hands with Kelly. The couple went public with their relationship this summer, and ever since, they’ve been completely inseparable.

In the pictures, both parties dressed casually, prefect for the rapidly dropping temperatures throughout Southern California this past weekend. wearing coordinating black tops and jeans. Megan was wearing an oversized black jacket, some light-wash jeans with stripes down the side, a brown beanie, and a pair of old skool Vans. As for Kelly, he matched his girl’s dressed-down vibe with a backwards baseball cap, a long sleeve black tee, some white pants, and a pair of white Doc Martens.

This outing comes just a week after Fox slammed Brian Austin Green for posting a photo featuring their youngest child on Halloween, accusing him of using his page to portray her as an “absent mother.” The former couple shares three sons together: Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It‘s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” the actress commented on Green’s since-deleted post. ”I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.

“You‘re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time,” she added. “Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Following her comment, Green deleted the photo and cropped their son out of it before re-uploading.

According to reports from PEOPLE, sources say the couple has been at odds for a long time.

“It‘s a tough situation,” the source said. “As a dad, Brian is great. He is wonderful with the boys. The issue is that he is bitter that Megan moved on so quickly with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s been very hard for him. His behavior can be pretty immature when it comes to Megan though. He knows how to get Megan upset. In the past, he was advised to chill out and just focus on doing the right thing for the boys.”