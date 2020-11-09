The Spice Girls are adamant about Victoria Beckham joining them for a 2021 U.S. tour

There’s something about hearing the name, Spice Girls , that makes us super nostalgic. Well, it may be time to whip out our plaid shirts, high socks, and combat boots because everyone’s favorite ‘90s girl group is potentially going back on tour for their 25th anniversary.

You may recall that the group that is made up of Mel B . aka “Scary Spice,” Mel C. aka “Sporty Spice,” Geri Halliwell aka “Ginger Spice,” Emma Bunton aka “Baby Spice, and one of the most famous members, Victoria Beckham aka “Posh Spice,” went on a comeback tour last year in 2019 but only four our of the five members attended as Beckham wanted to focus on other ventures, according to News Locker.

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the famous girl group and Mel C. recently revealed that she and the other three Spice Girls want to return to the United States for a tour and they’re adamant about having Beckham join them this time.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Mel C. said, “We love being in the USA and have had so many great times there doing TV shows and promotional stuff and we so want to get back there.” She continued, “We do not have any plans, but we are hooking up quite soon and that needs ­certain discussion. We need things to look forward to and we can make good plans for something positive in the future.”

Although the Spice Girls hope to reunite with their fans next year, with the current global pandemic it’s quite challenging to plan out a tour in the coming year since everything is still so unknown. “Of course this year has thrown everything into chaos, I think a lot of the big artists that were planning to perform this year will move to next year, so sadly it probably will delay the Spice Girls getting back on stage, but I’m doing everything in my power to make that happen,” “Sporty Spice,” said in the interview.

©GettyImages “Baby Spice” and “Ginger Spice” on tour in 2019.

The Spice Girl member said she and the other girls are going to do their best to convince Beckham to reunite with them on tour in the United States. We’ll have to stay tuned and see what happens but in the meantime, we’re going to listen to “Spice Up Your Life,” on repeat until otherwise.