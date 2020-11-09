The Kardashians celebrate Joe Biden’s win following Kanye West’s failed presidential run

Over the weekend, the Kardashian family joined the tens of millions of people around America--and the world--celebrating the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be the next President and Vice President of the United States.

On Saturday, after almost a week of anticipation, multiple news outlets called the race for Biden and Harris after Pennsylvania gave their campaign 20 electoral votes, making their total 273. Following this announcement, social media erupted with celebrations and emotional tributes from celebs, who were all happy to see a new charge coming in to lead the country come 2021.

While Kim Kardashian didn’t endorse a specific candidate prior to the election, she did encourage her followers to vote--and she was clearly very happy with the results. She was the first of her sisters to tweet about the news, retweeting messages from both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and adding red, white, and blue hearts.

That’s when her sister, Khloé Kardashian chimed in, tweeting, “OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!!” just a few minutes after the news was announced. Kourtney joined in, too, retweeting the same video of Harris along with a blue heart and the word, “joyful.”