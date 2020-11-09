President-elect Joe Biden’s Family Tree

United States citizens elected Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., better known as Joe Biden as their 46th president. Many are curious about the new “first family” stepping into the White House. Find below a breakdown of Joe Biden’s Family Tree.



U.S President-elect Joe Biden

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born on November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Catherine Eugenia “Jean” Biden (1917–2010) and Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. (1915–2002). Biden was raised in New Castle County, Delaware, where he studied at the University of Delaware. Later he earned a law degree from Syracuse University. In 1970, he was elected a New Castle County Councillor, and in 1972 he became the sixth youngest senator in American history after been elected to the U.S. Senate at the age of 29.

On August 27, 1966, Biden married Neilia Hunter (1942–1972) and had three children: Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III (1969–2015), Robert Hunter Biden (born 1970), and Naomi Christina ”Amy” Biden (1971–1972). Neilia Hunter and ”Amy” Biden died in a car crash in 1972. In 1977, he married Jill Biden.

Biden served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 during the Barack Obama administration. In 2020, Joe Biden became the president-elect of the United States after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. On January 20, 2021, Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president.

First Lady of the United States designate Jill Biden

Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden was born in Hammonton, New Jersey. She grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. Biden is an educator with a bachelor‘s degree and a doctoral degree from the University of Delaware, a master’s degree from West Chester University and Villanova University. She is a professor at Northern Virginia Community College.

She married Joe Biden in 1977, and in 1981 she gave birth to Ashley. Jill Biden is the stepmother of Beau and Hunter. She served as the second lady from 2009 to 2017. She is the founder of the Biden Breast Health Initiative non-profit organization, co-founder of the Book Buddies program, co-founder of the Biden Foundation, and co-founder of Joining Forces with Michelle Obama .

Sons and daughters

Joseph ‘Beau’ Biden

Joseph Robinette “Beau” Biden III (February 3, 1969 – May 30, 2015) was the eldest son of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his first wife, Neilia Hunter. He served as the 44th Attorney General of Delaware and a Major in the Delaware Army National Guard. He was a Major in the Judge Advocate General‘s Corps and was deployed to Iraq. In 2015, he passed away after losing the battle to brain cancer. He has two kids with wife Hallie Olivere, a daughter, Natalie Biden, and a son, Robert Biden II.

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden is Joe Biden and Neilia Hunter‘s second son. He was born in 1970, in Wilmington, Delaware. He graduated from Georgetown University and Yale Law School. Hunter Biden served at the US Navy Reserve. He has five children, three daughters from his first marriage, Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy, a child from his second marriage, and a son from his third marriage.

Naomi Biden

Naomi Christina “Amy” Biden (1971–1972) was Joe Biden and Neilia Hunter’s daughter. She died at the age of 1 in a car crash in 1972.

Ashley Biden

Ashley Blazer Biden is U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, and First Lady of the United States designates Jill Biden. She was born on June 8, 1981, in Wilmington, Delaware. Ashley is a social worker and owns a fashion company.

Granddaughters and Grandsons

Naomi Biden

Naomi Biden, the oldest daughter of Hunter Biden, and was born in 1993. She is named after her late aunt, Naomi “Amy” Biden.

Finnegan Biden

Finnegan Biden is the second daughter of Hunter Biden. She was born in 2000 and is Naomi‘s sister.

Maisy Biden

Maisy Biden is the third daughter of Hunter Biden. She was born in 2001.

Natalie Biden

Natalie Biden is the eldest daughter of Beau Biden and was born in 2004. She is the cousin of Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, and Hunter Biden‘s two other kids.

Robert Biden II

Robert Biden II is the son of Beau Biden and Natalie’s younger brother. He was born in 2006 and is the cousin of Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, and Hunter Biden‘s two other kids.