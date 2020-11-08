Jeopardy Inducted Into The Guinness Book of World Records and DVD Launch Celebration

RIP

Alex Trebek, iconic host of ‘Jeopardy!,’ dies at 80: stars pay tribute

The unforgettable game show staple passed away from cancer

BY

Alex Trebek, the lauded and longtime host of Jeopardy! passed away at the age of 80, after battling pancreatic cancer. The official Jeopardy! Twitter account confirmed the sad news on the morning of Sunday, November 8, writing: “‘Jeopardy!’ is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.”

  

Alex revealed his Stage Four pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March of 2019 . “I have lived a good life, a full life and I’m nearing the end of that life,” he told USA Today in October.

The American-Canadian television personality cemented his status as a national icon early on. Since 1984, the show’s debut in syndication and the beginning of his run, Alex racked up five Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host. In 2011, Trebek received a Peabody Award for “encouraging, celebrating and rewarding knowledge,” making Jeopardy! the only post-1960 game show to be so honored.

Alex is survived by his second wife, Jean, and their two children, Emily and Matthew. Our thoughts go out to them at this time.

 Read some of the most lovely and moving celebrity tributes below:

Ellen DeGeneres

  

Ryan Seacrest

  

John Legend

  

Dr. Oz

  


