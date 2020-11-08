Alex Trebek, iconic host of ‘Jeopardy!,’ dies at 80: stars pay tribute

Alex Trebek, the lauded and longtime host of Jeopardy! passed away at the age of 80, after battling pancreatic cancer. The official Jeopardy! Twitter account confirmed the sad news on the morning of Sunday, November 8, writing: “‘Jeopardy!’ is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.”

Alex revealed his Stage Four pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March of 2019 . “I have lived a good life, a full life and I’m nearing the end of that life,” he told USA Today in October.

The American-Canadian television personality cemented his status as a national icon early on. Since 1984, the show’s debut in syndication and the beginning of his run, Alex racked up five Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host. In 2011, Trebek received a Peabody Award for “encouraging, celebrating and rewarding knowledge,” making Jeopardy! the only post-1960 game show to be so honored.

Alex is survived by his second wife, Jean, and their two children, Emily and Matthew. Our thoughts go out to them at this time.



Read some of the most lovely and moving celebrity tributes below :

Ellen DeGeneres

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an incredible career and remarkable life. I’m sending love to his family and fans. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 8, 2020

Ryan Seacrest

Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex. https://t.co/B9wq95uRg4 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 8, 2020

John Legend