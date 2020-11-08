salma hayek joe biden reaction

A-list reactions

Salma Hayek, Jennifer Aniston and more celebrities react to President-Elect Joe Biden’s win

Hollywood is celebrating change - read all the star reactions

 Joe Biden  was declared the President-Elect of 2020 on Saturday, November 7, after receiving the most votes for any candidate ever. The history-making win has also cemented  Kamala Harris  as America’s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. As people all over the country danced and cheered in the streets, tinseltown lit up in its own way. In fact, so many celebrities celebrated the news that it seemed like a red carpet event.

 Read on for all the A-list responses from Salma Hayek to Jennifer Aniston :

America Ferrera

The star activist celebrated with her husband and Ryan and their babies, writing:“For our babies and for yours! We did it y’all!! Live to fight another day! 4 years ago, @ryanpierswilliams and I sat shell-shocked and terrified for the lives that would be terrorized by 45. We were fortunate enough to get to channel that fear into building community and organizing toward a better day. Today is a better day. And there’s so much work ahead! May we never go back to sleep. Let’s keep organizing and fighting in community for who and what we love. I love you all.”

Salma Hayek

salma hayek joe biden reaction©@salmahayek
Salma Hayek cheered as the news was announced

Eva Longoria

  

Reese Witherspoon

  

Jennifer Aniston

“Today is a good day,” the A-lister wrote on Instagram along with a video of CNN’s Van Jones emotional announcement of the news. “Time to move FORWARD.”

Kim Kardashian West

Despite her husband  Kanye West  vying for the oval office, Kim supported the outcome, tweeting:

  
Jennifer Lopez cries ‘tears of joy’ over Joe Biden win in emotional video

 

Marc Anthony

“Unity, Love, Truth and Respect equals Strength,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “WE are the United States of America and it is time to come together as one. God Bless!”

Rosario Dawson/ Gabrielle Union

  

Lizzo

Along with a  tear-filled video , Lizzo wrote: “Let’s get to work, America. It’s time to hold the people in charge accountable. It’s time for them to listen. And it’s time for actual change in our policies and practices.”

Viola Davis

  


