Salma Hayek, Jennifer Aniston and more celebrities react to President-Elect Joe Biden’s win

Joe Biden was declared the President-Elect of 2020 on Saturday, November 7, after receiving the most votes for any candidate ever. The history-making win has also cemented Kamala Harris as America’s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. As people all over the country danced and cheered in the streets, tinseltown lit up in its own way. In fact, so many celebrities celebrated the news that it seemed like a red carpet event.

Read on for all the A-list responses from Salma Hayek to Jennifer Aniston :

America Ferrera

The star activist celebrated with her husband and Ryan and their babies, writing:“For our babies and for yours! We did it y’all!! Live to fight another day! 4 years ago, @ryanpierswilliams and I sat shell-shocked and terrified for the lives that would be terrorized by 45. We were fortunate enough to get to channel that fear into building community and organizing toward a better day. Today is a better day. And there’s so much work ahead! May we never go back to sleep. Let’s keep organizing and fighting in community for who and what we love. I love you all.”

Salma Hayek

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek cheered as the news was announced

Eva Longoria

Our children were watching us as a country. To see what we would decide. Division and Hate or Unity and LOVE. We chose correctly. LOVE will always trump hate! Unity, let’s start healing as Americans! 🇺🇸 — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 7, 2020

Reese Witherspoon

What a tremendous moment in our nation’s history ! 🇺🇸 Congrats to our new President @JoeBiden and the First Female Vice President in our history @KamalaHarris 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 7, 2020

Jennifer Aniston

“Today is a good day,” the A-lister wrote on Instagram along with a video of CNN’s Van Jones emotional announcement of the news. “Time to move FORWARD.”

Kim Kardashian West

Despite her husband Kanye West vying for the oval office, Kim supported the outcome, tweeting: