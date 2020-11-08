Jennifer Lopez cries ‘tears of joy’ over Joe Biden win in emotional video

Jennifer Lopez is basking in the glory of a Biden-Harris victory! The 51-year-old superstar, who has been encouraging her fans to get loud and vote, took to social media to share an emotional reaction to President-Elect Joe Biden ’s win on Saturday, November 7. She filmed herself in bed, the news blaring in the background, and spoke directly to her followers from the heart.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez cried ‘tears of joy’ over Joe Biden’s win

“So happy this morning,” JLo began. “Echoing the words of everyone saying that we are headed toward a better day, a more united country... I’m just crying tears of joy and I hope that we can all come together and love each other and appreciate each other. It’s a new day.” The Marry Me leading lady may have had a glittering filter over the video, but her happy tears were still visible.

“Like they’re saying it’s time to heal deep wounds and come together,” she continued. “We are the United States of America, the greatest country on this planet.” Jennifer then touched on Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris ’ groundbreaking win, saying: “History is being made today for all little girls who got loud across the world. It is an amazing, amazing day. God bless, everybody.”

Kamala Harris is checking off a lot of incredible firsts. The powerhouse is America‘s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.