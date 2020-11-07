Katie Holmes luciendo un boxy blazer color rosa suave

Katie Holmes reveals ‘most precious gift’ she got with daughter Suri

The ‘Batman Begins’ star opened up about her 2020 journey

BY

About a year ago,  Katie Holmes  posed away during a glamorous photoshoot for Vogue Australia. Today, the 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek leading lady marvels at how much the world has changed. In her newly-released cover story for the glossy publication, Katie candidly writes about her experience in New York City during the global pandemic and how it reminded her to embrace the little things in life.

“The journey of the pandemic for me was filled with many experiences,” she wrote. The first activity she named was revisiting some of her favorite books, which include: Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Just Kids by Patti Smith and Play it as it Lays by Joan Didion. The A-lister also watched a ton of films, of course.

Katie then revealed some hobbies that “became new hallmarks of satisfaction” for her, such as sewing, painting and writing. Above all else, she said she valued the time at home “to just be” and “to listen.” She says she lived “for a moment in time without the pressure of results.” Touching on daughter  Suri , she added that time to “appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift.”

On the topic of family, she added: “Seeing my family in Ohio after months of FaceTime calls felt like Christmas morning. My mom’s eyes were brighter, my dad’s hands even stronger and our hugs much tighter.”

She tied an uplifting button on her well-written article. “My fingers are crossed that what began as shock will end in hope. And that our deepened empathy towards one another is what we will carry with us into 2021 and beyond.”

