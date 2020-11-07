Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ kids sing in rare home video

Matthew McConaughey turned 51 this week with the most adorable family festivities. The Interstellar star added some cheer to a stressful election week, by sharing a video montage of his and Camila Alves ’ kids. He captioned the charming clip: “a beautiful alarm clock I had today.” Camila posted the same video, writing: “I know we are all on the election right now but this was a good alarm clock the morning after Election Day celebrating the amazing human that @officiallymcconaughey is!!!! Yes, it is his birthday today! Happy birthday my love!”

Camila, who shares three children with Matthew - daughter Vida, 10, and sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 7 - expanded in her caption: “Watch the video to the end what my daughter said is how I feel sometimes! And let’s all stay calm and find new ways to unite for our future.”

a beautiful alarm clock I had today pic.twitter.com/6CPRKQwmMZ — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) November 4, 2020

The home video appears to be a throwback, with their children looking much younger. Vida bounces around with her brother and makes silly faces while singing “Happy Birthday” to their famous dad.

The Dallas Buyers Club leading man recently opened up about fatherhood, revealing that it was his “only dream.” He told People: “The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father and it’s remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream.... I can’t think of anything being more important.” The Greenlights author, who has been ranking on the New York Times bestseller list, said he enjoys the “privilege and responsibility” of being their dad.