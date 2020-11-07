Rebel Wilson injures herself while taking ‘hot photos’ on beach in Mexico

Rebel Wilson has a warning for people trying to snap the perfect photo. The 40-year-old funny lady took to her Instagram Story on Friday, November 6 to share a hard lesson learned about taking beach pictures. She was in the midst of posing for a “hot photo” when things went awry.

“Okay guys, little bit of a massive incident,” Rebel says to the camera. “We’re here in Mexico. We were taking hot photos out at the beach… Unfortunately, while we were doing that, [my friend’s] handbag washed out into the ocean. It had her passport in it which she’s currently drying.”

©@rebelwilson Rebel had some boomerang evidence of the incident

“And I’m like ‘I’ll get it,’ because we gotta fly today,” she continued, “and I got pretty banged up.” The Isn’t It Romantic leading lady then panned over her scraped legs and wrist. Referencing an ice pack on her chest, she added: “Basically my left boob took most of the impact and it is gonna be very swollen.”

Now here comes the PSA: “So guys, warning. If you’re taking hot photos just be careful because the waves can get you,” Rebel said. “Be ocean safe. Don’t let your own personal health and safety get destroyed because honestly, my boob is already big and it’s going to be very swollen after this.”

In the end, Rebel may have walked away with some wounds, but she also got some gorgeous photos. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Rebel!