Chrishell Stauser responds to Gleb Savchenko rumors after split from Elena Samodanova

Dancing With The Stars professional Gleb Savchenko and his wife Elena Samodanova have split after 14 years of marriage. The couple got married in 2006 and share two daughters, Olivia and Zlata. Samodanova made the announcement Friday on her Instagram. Savchenko followed suit later. The announcement came just days after Savchenko and “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause were eliminated from the show, sparking rumors that something else was going on besides dancing.
The ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ choreographer announced their separation on her Instagram Story Friday. She shared a photo of the once happy couple and wrote, “After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end” over it. She also included a gif of a broken heart with the words “Break Up.” Samodanova tagged Entertainment Tonight, a Correspondent for ET, Savchenko, and the Instagram account for Dancing With The Stars in the post.
Savchenko followed suit with his own statement on Instagram. He shared a photo of the family and quickly turned off the comments. He captioned the post, “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”
‘Dancing With The Stars’ season premiere wrap up
Jeannie Mai says goodbye to DWTS after being diagnosed with life-threatening condition
Samodanova then shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram feed that said “I don’t hate you, I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be.” Samodanova left a broken-heart emoji as her caption. Fans expressed their sadness for her and commented, “You deserve someone who loves you more than he loves himself.” Another accused Savecheko of cheating and wrote, “Ay no; yep he cheated,, i am really sorry, this is really sad..”
The Dancing With the Stars alumni and his partner, Chrishell Stause, were eliminated from the ABC reality series on Monday, November 2. A source told Page Six that the partners were the talk of the set before elimination. According to the outlet, they actually got in a huge fight on set that left Stause so upset she refused to do press after the show. To apologize, Savchenko sent her a huge bouquet of red roses. Stause posted a photo of herself smiling while holding up a bouquet of roses on October 8th on Instagram and brought up the fight. “OK full disclosure, @glebsavchenkoofficial and I had our first fight-ha!” she captioned the Instagram pic. “If apologies look like THIS, I guess it’s not so bad!! 🥰 💕.” Stause continued, “We both care so much and I love the passion he brings to what he does. We are working on me picking up some of his strict Russian nature, and I am softening him up with a little southern charm. Finding the balance landed us here and I truly think this could be our best week yet 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 #TeamSellingIt #DWTS.”
Stause is in the middle of a divorce herself. She was married to “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley, before he filed for divorce in November 2019 after two years of marriage. Naturally, rumors ran wild that maybe something was going on between her and Savchenko. Stause tried to nip the rumors in the bud and released a statement on Instagram Friday. She message said, “I am so saddened about the news of glove and Elena‘s split. it is so unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsal has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”
After @Gleb_Savchenko announced his split from wife, Elena Samodanova, @Chrishell7 just shared this post on her IG stories— Sassy Snaps (@SnapsSassy) November 6, 2020
It’s unfortunate she had to clarify this matter publicly but glad she did it so gracefully
Love for everyone involved ❤️❤️#ChrishellStause #Gleb #DWTS pic.twitter.com/KeEtAs9UyM