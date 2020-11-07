Chrishell Stauser responds to Gleb Savchenko rumors after split from Elena Samodanova

Dancing With The Stars professional Gleb Savchenko and his wife Elena Samodanova have split after 14 years of marriage. The couple got married in 2006 and share two daughters, Olivia and Zlata. Samodanova made the announcement Friday on her Instagram. Savchenko followed suit later. The announcement came just days after Savchenko and “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause were eliminated from the show, sparking rumors that something else was going on besides dancing.

The ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ choreographer announced their separation on her Instagram Story Friday. She shared a photo of the once happy couple and wrote, “After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end” over it. She also included a gif of a broken heart with the words “Break Up.” Samodanova tagged Entertainment Tonight, a Correspondent for ET, Savchenko, and the Instagram account for Dancing With The Stars in the post.

Savchenko followed suit with his own statement on Instagram. He shared a photo of the family and quickly turned off the comments. He captioned the post, “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Samodanova then shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram feed that said “I don’t hate you, I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be.” Samodanova left a broken-heart emoji as her caption. Fans expressed their sadness for her and commented, “You deserve someone who loves you more than he loves himself.” Another accused Savecheko of cheating and wrote, “Ay no; yep he cheated,, i am really sorry, this is really sad..”