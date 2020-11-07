Kylie Jenner breaks another impressive record

Kylie Jenner breaks another record, this time surpassing the 200 million follower milestone on her personal Instagram account.

Loading the player...

The celebrity and entrepreneur is surprisingly the first member of the Kardashian family to accumulate this amount of followers on her social media platform, going above her sister Khloe Kardashian who has 122 million followers and Kim Kardashian with 191 followers.

The impressive number comes after Kim’s announcement during her appearance on the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, where she revealed that one Instagram sponsored post was worth more than one entire season of the popular show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

©GettyImages Kylie Cosmetics

With this fact in mind, It’s not surprising that Kylie is considered one of the wealthiest young entrepreneurs worldwide, with the promotion of her brand Kylie Cosmetics on her Instagram account.

Kris Jenner also opened up about the powerful use of social media and how the iconic reality show was coming to an end, because viewers and fans of the family preferred having access to the reality stars in real time, with the use of Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.

©GettyImages Kylie Jenner

The momager confessed that their social media platform was “the fastest and most controlled way to get the message out” and that the Kardashians wanted their fans to “be part of the journey,” keeping them engaged in the process.