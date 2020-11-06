Cardi B and her baby Kulture head to the mall in the cutest matching outfits

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture is her mini-me in the latest series of photos shared by the rapper.

Even though she’s only two years old, Cardi’s daughter with her husband, Offset , already has a killer sense of style. The Bronx native showed off Kulture’s luxurious look in an adorable “Mommy and Me” matching fashion moment.

In a serious of Instagram pics, Cardi and Kulture took a trip to the mall so they could both show off both stylish outfits, made complete by her new Reebok sneaker collaboration, which is set to restock on November 13.

©Cardi B

“Me and my lil cranky baby at @americandream with my Reebok sneakers that premiers again NOV 13th,” Cardi wrote in the caption.

In the photos, the rapper is rocking a luxurious fur coat over an all-black ensemble, her white Reeboks, some big hoop earrings, and an Hermès bag. As for Kulture, she’s wearing a black fur vest, a long-sleeved white T-shirt, and the same Reeboks as her mom.

When it comes to matching outfits, it’s all in the details, and the best part of this Mommy and Me moment is the pair’s personalized white sunglasses, spelling out Cardi and Kulture’s names, respectively.

©Cardi B



While he wasn’t present for this trip to the mall, Cardi B, Offset, and Kulture are one big happy family again after the parents just recently called off their divorce.

Back in September, the “I Like It” rapper surprised fans by filing for divorce from the Migos member after three years of marriage. According to reports, Cardi’s filing said the marriage was ”irretrievably broken” and ”there are no prospects for reconciliation.”

Clearly, that didn’t last long, and less than a month after that news broke, we started to see the rappers spending a lot of time together. Talks of their reconciliation first spread over Cardi’s birthday weekend, as Offset stood right by her side throughout multiple celebrations in Las Vegas.

In November, Cardi officially filed to dismiss the divorce, making this the second time the rapper has changed her mind about leaving her husband. The Bronx native first announced she was going to leave Offset in 2018, after rumors of infidelity went public. While they seemed to separate for a short time, she never actually filed for divorce, and they reconciled until their brief breakup last month. Now, things seem stronger than ever.