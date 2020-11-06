Ariana Grande calls out TikTok stars for partying during the pandemic

A lot of celebrities have been under fire for being irresponsible during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Kim Kardashian West faced backlash for hosting a huge 40th birthday bash on a private island, then Kendall Jenner was being criticized for having a Halloween/birthday party, and now even TikTok stars are facing scrutiny for their actions. And the person who’s calling out the TikTokers is pop princess, Ariana Grande .

During a recent interview to promote her new album, “Positions,” on the “The Zach Sang Show last week,” the 27-year-old called out the social media influencers who are being irresponsible. “Couldn‘t we have stayed at home just a few more weeks?“ she asked during the interview. ”Did we all need to go to Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t wait for the deathly pandemic to pass?” Grande said.

Saddle Ranch is a popular LA chop house and hotspot for social media personalities, according to Insider. “Did we all need to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?” she continued.

Two of the influencers, Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio were asked by paparazzi what they thought of Grande’s comments and it was hard for them to disagree. “I don‘t really know what to think,” D’Amelio said. ”I mean, she’s right. She’s right, yeah. She’s a queen. I love her.”