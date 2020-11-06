Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumors and slams false reports

Things between Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber , have been going really well since they got married a little over two years ago--but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to have any kids just yet.

Following constant rumors surrounding the status of their family, Hailey made things clear on Thursday, November 5, declaring on her Instagram Story that she‘s “not pregnant.”

According to the star, Us Weekly intended to report that she‘s expecting her first child with the “Yummy” singer, but now, we know that’s not true. After calling out the publication, she continued, “So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important aka the election.”

©Hailey Bieber

This redirect toward the importance of the presidential election is nothing new for Hailey, who endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden while encouraging her millions of followers to vote this year.

Last month, Bieber used World Mental Health Day to share her political views --and while she didn’t specifically mention that she would be voting for the Democratic candidate in her caption, she posted a pair of photos wearing a blue tie-dyed Biden T-shirt as she explained why she connected the election with her own mental health.

“It’s world mental health day, and something that has affected my mental health is the state of our country and the future of our country,” Hailey wrote in her caption. “I have hope, but we need to collectively make the change we want for our future and that means getting out there to VOTE!!!”

As for the future of her family, even though Hailey isn’t pregnant right now, there is definitely a baby somewhere in her and Justin’s future. Since getting married, the stars have discussed having kids multiple times, but assured fans that wouldn’t be happening anytime soon.

Back in October, Hailey told Vogue Italia that her desires to be a young mom shifted once she actually tied the knot.

“The strange thing is that I’ve always wanted to have children early, but now that I’m married, I feel less of an urge,” the model told the publication last month. “I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now.”

At the top of the year, before COVID-19 shut everything down, Bieber said he and Hailey were going to have a baby after his tour, which was planned for May through September of this year before being postponed indefinitely.

During an Instagram live session, Justin told his wife, “I‘m gonna freaking crush this tour. You and me, traveling the world. Then, after the tour, we have a baby.”

Obviously, a lot has changed since then.

At just 23 and 26 years old, respectively, Hailey and Justin have their whole lives ahead of them to have children--but right now, they’re both focused on their careers and enjoying their marriage.

