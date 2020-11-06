Kendall and Kylie Jenner didn’t talk for a month after Palm Springs fight

Kylie Jenner and her sister, Kendall Jenner , got into a heated fight during a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians , and according to a new clip, the sisters avoided one another for weeks after the altercation.

In a clip from Thursday’s episode, Kendall is video chatting with her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, along with their mom Kris Jenner, when she reveals that she hasn’t heard from Kylie at all.

“I‘ve never heard from her, not even a little bit, which is rare,” Kendall reveals after Kim asked whether or not she’s talked to her sister.

According to Khloé, “It‘s been about a month,” since the sisters fought during their family vacation to Palm Springs.

Kendall goes on to explain the aftermath in a confessional.



“Kylie and I got into a pretty big fight on our way home from Palm Springs,” she said. “It‘s been a really long time and I haven’t heard from her. It’s really weird — we’ve never gone this long without speaking.”

The altercation in question happened while the entire family was together at Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Springs. After Kendall, Kylie and Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble ended up in the same car at the end of a night out, things got physical when Kylie refused to have her driver drop Kendall off at her house. Kendall also accused Corey of cursing at her during the scuffle, saying her mom’s partner was siding with her sister.

During the clip, both Kim and Khloé say that they’ve spoken to Kylie since the fight, with both of them asking the youngest sister whether she would reach out to Kendall or not.

“I did send her a text and I did say, ‘So how long are you not going to speak to Kendall for?’ and she kind of snapped at me,” Khloé reveals, with Kim chiming in to add, ”Oh my God, me too. I said it to her on the phone and she just yelled at me.”

“She definitely feels attacked right now, I‘m sure,” Kendall admits.

That’s when Khloé reveals more to the story, telling her sister, “She said you slapped her first and you should apologize to her.”

“Oh my God. She has some serious issues,” Kendall replies. “First of all, I didn‘t hit her first, but also, it wouldn’t matter because that’s not the point.”

“You guys both need to know that life is short,” Khloé tells Kendall. “We need to take our ego and pride out of this and just say, ‘Kylie, I’m sorry for my part in the disagreement,’ and then she should say, ’I’m sorry for my part.’ And then guess what? We can move on.”

Check out the clip from Thursday’s episode down below: