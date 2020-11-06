Hilaria Baldwin looks healthy and amazing two months postpartum

2020 was definitely the year of celebrity babies being born. Couples such as Ciara and Russell Wilson to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had babies. Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed their fifth little bundle of joy, a baby boy, to the family in September. Almost two months after giving birth, the 36-year-old posted a photo and she’s looking incredible.

The Baldwin family is made up of 2-year-old brother Romeo Alejandro David, 4-year-old brother Leonardo Angel Charles, 5-year-old brother Rafael Thomas, 7-year-old sister Carmen Gabriela, and 24-year-old sister Ireland who is Baldwin’s daughter with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. Being a mom of five and a successful career woman is quite difficult and Baldwin makes it look easy.

On Thursday, the health guru posted a video to her Instagram story looking incredible in a denim jumpsuit. The next pic was a selfie of her and her actor husband with the text, “Look who visited us!”

©Hilaria Baldwin The Baldwins posing together.

It’s no surprise that the Spanish beauty looks great since she makes health and fitness a priority in her life. The journalist and author occasionally posts about her workout routine and what works best for her body. She revealed that she’s a big fan of yoga, running, and barre, specifically Physique57 which she said is something she’s been doing all throughout COVID-19.

Back in October, Baldwin posted a video of her working out with her newborn and she captioned the post,” Edu is 6 weeks now and because most women postpartum are not cleared for working out until now, I didn’t want to share workouts I’ve been doing. Remember: every body is different and talk to your dr about what works for you—most importantly: listen to your body.

Here is some ab stabilizing work I have been doing. I like to think of my abdominal muscles knitting together in the front, pulling all the way up through my core, engaging kegel action too. I do 5-20 of each exercise. Repeat twice and do the other leg on the second side. Remember: slow and steady 🐢.”