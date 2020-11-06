Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids laugh at his ‘mediocre’ Spanish

Speaking Spanish isn’t one of Chris Hemsworth ’s superpowers, or should we say strong suits. The Avengers star, 37, admitted that his children laugh whenever he attempts to speak the language. In an interview with Spanish magazine XL Semanal, Chris confessed, “My Spanish is mediocre. If we lived in Spain, it would improve. But my kids laugh at me every time I try to speak it. And that destroys my confidence. So I blame them.” The Australian actor shares his six-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, and eight-year-old daughter India Rose with his Spanish-born wife Elsa Pataky .
Although he might not speak the language perfectly, Chris noted that a part of his “heart is in Spain.” The Thor star and his brood visit the country every summer, though not this year due to the pandemic. “I love the people, the culture, the attitude, the food,” Chris said. “I miss it so much. I hope we can come back soon.”
The couple’s young children are all fluent in Spanish. When asked by Ellen DeGenres in 2018 if he speaks too, Chris replied, “One sentence.” “I sort of pretend to. My wife will be telling them off,” he added. “I’ll be standing there like, ‘That’s right, what did you say?’”
Elsa also directs Spanish at Chris, but it’s usually in pretty “unfortunate, controversial, aggressive situations.” “So I’m just thinking of like, ‘What is she saying right now?’ and ‘What’s my comeback to this?’ When we’re fighting, basically, which is never,” he shared. “If she gets angry enough she’ll drop the English facade.”
Elsa revealed back in 2017 that her husband, whom she married in 2010, promised that he would learn her native language after meeting. “He promised me that when we met. He said, ‘I will be speaking Spanish in two months.’ I’m like, ‘I want to see that.’ We’ve been together for six years and nothing!” she joked (via InStyle Australia) on Australia’s Today show. “[But] he’s improving - every year he learns, like, one or two words.”