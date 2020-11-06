Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids laugh at his ‘mediocre’ Spanish

Speaking Spanish isn’t one of Chris Hemsworth ’s superpowers, or should we say strong suits. The Avengers star, 37, admitted that his children laugh whenever he attempts to speak the language. In an interview with Spanish magazine XL Semanal, Chris confessed, “My Spanish is mediocre. If we lived in Spain, it would improve. But my kids laugh at me every time I try to speak it. And that destroys my confidence. So I blame them.” The Australian actor shares his six-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, and eight-year-old daughter India Rose with his Spanish-born wife Elsa Pataky .

©Instagram/Chris Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth revealed that his kids laugh at his Spanish

Although he might not speak the language perfectly, Chris noted that a part of his “heart is in Spain.” The Thor star and his brood visit the country every summer, though not this year due to the pandemic. “I love the people, the culture, the attitude, the food,” Chris said. “I miss it so much. I hope we can come back soon.”



The couple’s young children are all fluent in Spanish. When asked by Ellen DeGenres in 2018 if he speaks too, Chris replied, “One sentence.” “I sort of pretend to. My wife will be telling them off,” he added. “I’ll be standing there like, ‘That’s right, what did you say?’”