Kelly Ripa celebrated her 30th anniversary with Disney in a big way

Before Kelly Ripa was the popular host of “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan,” the 50-year-old was the queen of soap operas. The former actress was best known for her role as Haley Vaughan on the soap opera, “All My Children,” from 1990-2002 before moving onto other acting ventures. It’s been 30 years since Ripa has been on the show and a part of the Disney company, so she celebrated in a big way on “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” on Thursday.

©LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

To honor the special day and milestone in Ripa’s career, the 50-year-old shared photos from a reunion episode of “All My Children.” Ripa’s co-star Susan Lucci made an appearance on the morning talk show and reunited with her friend to help her celebrate. The rest of the famous soap opera cast virtually appeared on the show via Zoom, including Eva LaRue, Cameron Mathison, Finola Hughes, and Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos who she first met on the soap opera.

In addition to the cast appearance, a cake in the shape of Mickey Mouse ears that read “Happy 30th Anniversary, Kelly Ripa!” was brought out to commemorate the 30 years that Ripa has been working with the Disney company. A champagne toast was also made to Ripa.

Her former co-star on the soap opera, Hughes, posted an Instagram post in honor of Ripa’s milestone and friendship. The caption read, “So happy to be part of this celebration for @kellyripa. Thank you Kelly for all the times you have been there in my life. From being a safe place to crash with a newborn, to supporting any endeavor I ran by you, to single-handedly throwing an entire baby shower, to constantly raising the joy quota in any room you enter.”